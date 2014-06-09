STOCKS

India's benchmark BSE index up 0.76 percent, while the broader NSE index 0.98 percent higher as blue-chips rise on continued hopes of wide-ranging reforms by the new government. Both indexes hit their all-time highs earlier in the day.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points at 8.53 percent on profit-taking after posting significant gains over the last four sessions.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee at 59.05/06 per dollar versus its previous close of 59.17/18, tracking gains in the local share market, but further losses averted on the back of central bank intervention.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate up 4 basis points at 7.77 percent, while the one-year rate 5 bps higher at 8.19 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 8.10/8.15 percent versus Friday's close of 8.45/8.50 percent.

