STOCKS
-----------------------
India's benchmark BSE index up 0.76 percent, while the
broader NSE index 0.98 percent higher as blue-chips rise on
continued hopes of wide-ranging reforms by the new government.
Both indexes hit their all-time highs earlier in the day.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points at
8.53 percent on profit-taking after posting significant gains
over the last four sessions.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee at 59.05/06 per dollar
versus its previous close of 59.17/18, tracking gains in the
local share market, but further losses averted on the back of
central bank intervention.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate up 4 basis
points at 7.77 percent, while the one-year rate 5
bps higher at 8.19 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate at 8.10/8.15 percent versus Friday's close
of 8.45/8.50 percent.
----------------------
(Complied by Dipika Lalwani)