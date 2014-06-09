STOCKS

India's benchmark BSE index ended up 0.72 percent, while the broader NSE index closed 0.94 percent higher, surpassing the highest level posted on Friday, as blue chips such as Coal India and Larsen & Toubro continued to rally on hopes of wide-ranging reforms by the new Narendra Modi government.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 5 basis points at 8.55 percent after hitting an over four-month low of 8.49 percent on Friday, on profit-booking and after Finance Secretary Arvind Mayaram told a domestic news agency the country was not considering raising limits for foreign investors as of now.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at 59.20/21 per dollar versus its previous close of 59.17/18, as continued dollar buying intervention by the central bank and demand for the greenback from importers offset the positive sentiment due to record high domestic shares.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate up 5 basis points at 7.78 percent, while the one-year rate 6 bps higher at 8.20 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate ends lower at 07.90/8.00 percent versus Friday's close of 8.45/8.50 percent.

