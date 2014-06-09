STOCKS
-----------------------
India's benchmark BSE index ended up 0.72 percent, while the
broader NSE index closed 0.94 percent higher, surpassing the
highest level posted on Friday, as blue chips such as Coal India
and Larsen & Toubro continued to rally on hopes of wide-ranging
reforms by the new Narendra Modi government.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 5 basis points
at 8.55 percent after hitting an over four-month low of 8.49
percent on Friday, on profit-booking and after Finance Secretary
Arvind Mayaram told a domestic news agency the country was not
considering raising limits for foreign investors as of now.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at 59.20/21 per
dollar versus its previous close of 59.17/18, as continued
dollar buying intervention by the central bank and demand for
the greenback from importers offset the positive sentiment due
to record high domestic shares.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate up 5
basis points at 7.78 percent, while the one-year rate
6 bps higher at 8.20 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate ends lower at 07.90/8.00 percent versus
Friday's close of 8.45/8.50 percent.
(Complied by Dipika Lalwani)