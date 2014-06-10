STOCKS

-----------------------

India's benchmark BSE index is down 0.72 percent, while the broader NSE index 0.79 percent lower, as blue chips fall on profit-taking after stocks surged to record highs on Monday.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 3 basis points at 8.58 percent as profit-taking resumes for a second straight session, although traders look to consolidate around current levels in the absence of any immediate triggers.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee weaker at 59.30/31 per dollar versus its previous close of 59.20/21, tracking weakness in the domestic share market. Most other Asian currencies also weakened against the dollar.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate steady at 7.78 percent, while the one-year rate 1 bp higher at 8.21 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate rises to 08.45/8.50 percent versus Monday's close of 7.90/8.00 percent.

