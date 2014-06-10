STOCKS

India's benchmark BSE index is down 0.41 percent, while the broader NSE index 0.42 percent is lower, however, off its day's lows, as profit-taking continues after stocks surged to record highs on Monday.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis points at 8.56 percent, coming off the day's high of 8.58 percent, after the finance ministry's Principal Economic Adviser Ila Patnaik said the government can pare its fiscal deficit without hurting people.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee weaker at 59.27/28 per dollar versus its previous close of 59.20/21, tracking weakness in the domestic share market.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate rises 1 bp to 7.79 percent, and the one-year rate 1 bp also higher at 8.21 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate rises to 08.25/8.30 percent versus Monday's close of 7.90/8.00 percent.

