STOCKS

-----------------------

India's benchmark BSE index ended up 0.01 percent, while the broader NSE index closed with 0.02 percent gains, after hitting record highs for the third consecutive session as gains in defensive stocks such as healthcare and technology were offset by profit-taking in the broader market.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 1 basis point at 8.56 percent, due to profit-taking as the market looked to consolidate after gains in the previous week pushed the 10-year yield to an over four-month low.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at 59.29/30 per dollar versus its previous close of 59.20/21, as good demand for the greenback from importers and weakness in domestic shares through a large part of the day, as also in other Asian currencies, hurt sentiment.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended up 2 bps at 7.80 percent and the one-year rate rose 3 bps to 8.23 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate ended lower at 07.00/7.10 percent versus Monday's close of 7.90/8.00 percent.

(Complied by Dipika Lalwani)