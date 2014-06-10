STOCKS
-----------------------
India's benchmark BSE index ended up 0.01 percent, while the
broader NSE index closed with 0.02 percent gains, after hitting
record highs for the third consecutive session as gains in
defensive stocks such as healthcare and technology were offset
by profit-taking in the broader market.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 1 basis point
at 8.56 percent, due to profit-taking as the market looked to
consolidate after gains in the previous week pushed the 10-year
yield to an over four-month low.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at 59.29/30 per
dollar versus its previous close of 59.20/21, as good demand for
the greenback from importers and weakness in domestic shares
through a large part of the day, as also in other Asian
currencies, hurt sentiment.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate ended up
2 bps at 7.80 percent and the one-year rate
rose 3 bps to 8.23 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate ended lower at 07.00/7.10 percent versus
Monday's close of 7.90/8.00 percent.
(Complied by Dipika Lalwani)