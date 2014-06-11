STOCKS
India's benchmark BSE index is up 0.13 percent while the
broader NSE index is up 0.10 percent, led by a surge in IT and
few banking stocks.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis point at
8.58 percent, tracking rise in U.S. treasury yields.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee at 59.34/35 per dollar
versus Tuesday's close of 59.29/30, in absence of any major
triggers. Traders will continue to monitor foreign fund flows
into debt and equity markets for near-term direction, while
consumer price inflation data due Thursday will also be watched.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap rate up 4 bps
at 7.84 percent and the one-year rate up 1 bp
to 8.24 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate at 08.25/8.30 percent versus Tuesday's
close of 7.00/7.10 percent.
(Complied by Dipika Lalwani)