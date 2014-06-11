STOCKS

-----------------------

India's benchmark BSE index is up 0.13 percent while the broader NSE index is up 0.10 percent, led by a surge in IT and few banking stocks.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis point at 8.58 percent, tracking rise in U.S. treasury yields.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee at 59.34/35 per dollar versus Tuesday's close of 59.29/30, in absence of any major triggers. Traders will continue to monitor foreign fund flows into debt and equity markets for near-term direction, while consumer price inflation data due Thursday will also be watched.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate up 4 bps at 7.84 percent and the one-year rate up 1 bp to 8.24 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate at 08.25/8.30 percent versus Tuesday's close of 7.00/7.10 percent.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Complied by Dipika Lalwani)