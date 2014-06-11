STOCKS
-----------------------
India's benchmark BSE index is down 0.63 percent, while the
broader NSE index falls 0.72 percent, on profit-taking in recent
gainers.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points at
8.58 percent, tracking a rise in U.S. treasury yields.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee at 59.30/31 per dollar,
little-changed from Tuesday's close of 59.29/30, in the absence
of any major triggers. Traders will continue to monitor foreign
fund flows into debt and equity markets for near-term direction,
while consumer price inflation data due Thursday will also be
watched.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate up 2 bps
at 7.82 percent and the one-year rate is flat
at 8.23 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent, higher than
Tuesday's close of 7.00/7.10 percent.
----------------------
Double click on codes in
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
(Complied by Himank Sharma)