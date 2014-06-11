STOCKS

India's benchmark BSE index is down 0.63 percent, while the broader NSE index falls 0.72 percent, on profit-taking in recent gainers.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points at 8.58 percent, tracking a rise in U.S. treasury yields.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee at 59.30/31 per dollar, little-changed from Tuesday's close of 59.29/30, in the absence of any major triggers. Traders will continue to monitor foreign fund flows into debt and equity markets for near-term direction, while consumer price inflation data due Thursday will also be watched.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate up 2 bps at 7.82 percent and the one-year rate is flat at 8.23 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent, higher than Tuesday's close of 7.00/7.10 percent.

(Complied by Himank Sharma)