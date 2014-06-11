STOCKS

-----------------------

India's benchmark BSE index ended down 0.43 percent, while the broader NSE index fell 0.39 percent, as shares snapped a four-day winning streak after hitting all-time highs for the fourth session, due to profit-taking in recent outperformers.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 2 basis points at 8.54 percent, after a news report said the finance ministry may issue a new 10-year bond only after the budget is finalised but investors refrained from adding larger positions ahead of the outcome of a debt limit sale for foreign investors.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee ended at 59.27/28 per dollar versus Tuesday's close of 59.29/30, holding in a tight range as lack of fresh domestic triggers prompted investors to stay on the sidelines while mixed Asian currencies and shares also failed to provide any clear direction.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate up 2 bps at 7.82 percent and the one-year rate ended up 1 bp at 8.24 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate ended at 7.40/7.50 percent, higher than Tuesday's close of 7.00/7.10 percent.

