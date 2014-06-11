STOCKS
-----------------------
India's benchmark BSE index ended down 0.43 percent, while
the broader NSE index fell 0.39 percent, as shares snapped a
four-day winning streak after hitting all-time highs for the
fourth session, due to profit-taking in recent outperformers.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 2 basis
points at 8.54 percent, after a news report said the finance
ministry may issue a new 10-year bond only after the budget is
finalised but investors refrained from adding larger positions
ahead of the outcome of a debt limit sale for foreign investors.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee ended at 59.27/28 per dollar
versus Tuesday's close of 59.29/30, holding in a tight range as
lack of fresh domestic triggers prompted investors to stay on
the sidelines while mixed Asian currencies and shares also
failed to provide any clear direction.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate up 2 bps
at 7.82 percent and the one-year rate ended up
1 bp at 8.24 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate ended at 7.40/7.50 percent, higher than
Tuesday's close of 7.00/7.10 percent.
(Complied by Neha Dasgupta)