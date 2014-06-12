STOCKS

India's benchmark BSE index is up 0.37 percent, while the broader NSE index gains 0.19 percent, on hopes of positive policy reforms in the oil and gas sector. Infosys Ltd shares gain after the company named former SAP AG executive board member Vishal Sikka as Chief Executive Officer.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.54 percent, ahead of consumer price inflation data at 1200 GMT.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee weaker at 59.31/32 per dollar versus Wednesday's close of 59.27/28, in the absence of any fresh domestic triggers with traders watching the domestic stock market for foreign fund flows.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 bps at 7.80 percent and the one-year rate falls 1 bp to 8.23 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent, higher than Wednesday's close of 7.40/7.50 percent.

