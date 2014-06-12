STOCKS

India's benchmark BSE index is up 0.41 percent, while the broader NSE index gains 0.25 percent, as domestic-oriented stocks gain on continued hopes of reforms and economic revival by the newly elected Narendra Modi government.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 bp at 8.53 percent, trading mostly in a tight range as investors await the May consumer price inflation data and April industrial output data due after market hours.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee little changed at 59.28/29 per dollar versus Wednesday's close of 59.27/28, in the absence of any fresh triggers.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 bps at 7.80 percent and the one-year rate falls 4 bps to 8.20 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent, higher than Wednesday's close of 7.40/7.50 percent.

