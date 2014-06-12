STOCKS

-----------------------

India's benchmark BSE index ended up 0.4 percent, while the broader NSE index closed 0.3 percent higher, as blue-chips such as HDFC Bank rose on hopes that economic data due later in the day may show easing retail inflation and a pick-up in industrial activity.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 1 bp at 8.55 percent, as investors trimmed bond holdings ahead of the key consumer price inflation data.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee ended at 59.25/26 per dollar versus Wednesday's close of 59.27/28, tracking gains in shares but investors largely stayed on the sidelines in the absence of any fresh cues, with the central bank continuing to actively intervene in the market to prevent any volatility.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended down 2 bps at 7.80 percent and the one-year rate fell 1 bp to 8.23 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate ended at 7.00/7.10 percent, lower than Wednesday's close of 7.40/7.50 percent.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Complied by Dipika Lalwani)