STOCKS

India's benchmark BSE index up 0.20 percent and the broader NSE index 0.18 percent higher, as domestic-oriented stocks including those of lenders gain after positive retail inflation and factory data.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 bps at 8.53 percent after data on Thursday showed consumer price inflation cooled to a three-month low of 8.28 percent in May.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee weaker at 59.43/44 per dollar versus Thursday's close of 59.25/26, tracking weak global cues following tensions in Iraq and downbeat U.S. economic data.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 5 bps at 7.75 percent and the one-year rate lower 4 bps at 8.19 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 8.25/8.30 percent against Thursday's close of 7.00/7.10 percent.

