BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
STOCKS
-----------------------
India's benchmark BSE index up 0.20 percent and the broader NSE index 0.18 percent higher, as domestic-oriented stocks including those of lenders gain after positive retail inflation and factory data.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 bps at 8.53 percent after data on Thursday showed consumer price inflation cooled to a three-month low of 8.28 percent in May.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee weaker at 59.43/44 per dollar versus Thursday's close of 59.25/26, tracking weak global cues following tensions in Iraq and downbeat U.S. economic data.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate down 5 bps at 7.75 percent and the one-year rate lower 4 bps at 8.19 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate at 8.25/8.30 percent against Thursday's close of 7.00/7.10 percent.
