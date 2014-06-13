BRIEF-Indian Bank March qtr profit more than triples
* March quarter interest earned 40.17 billion rupees versus 39.84 billion rupees year ago
STOCKS
-----------------------
India's benchmark BSE index down 1.40 percent and the broader NSE index 1.47 percent lower, falls led by oil and gas sector shares as crude oil scaled nine-month highs on Friday on escalating civil war in Iraq.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 bps at 8.57 on profit-booking and as Brent crude climbed to a nine-month high, on supply disruption fears after the United States threatened military action in Iraq.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee weaker at 59.56/57 per dollar versus Thursday's close of 59.25/26, as losses in domestic shares and tensions in Iraq aid sentiment for the safe-haven dollar.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate down 3 bps at 7.77 percent and the one-year rate steady at 8.23 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate at 8.30/8.35 percent against Thursday's close of 7.00/7.10 percent.
---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Complied by Dipika Lalwani)
* March quarter interest earned 40.17 billion rupees versus 39.84 billion rupees year ago
* Says LIC Of India raises stake in co by 4 percent to 14.5 percent Source text - (http://bit.ly/2oGBHZ4) Further company coverage: