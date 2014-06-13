STOCKS

India's benchmark BSE index down 1.40 percent and the broader NSE index 1.47 percent lower, falls led by oil and gas sector shares as crude oil scaled nine-month highs on Friday on escalating civil war in Iraq.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 bps at 8.57 on profit-booking and as Brent crude climbed to a nine-month high, on supply disruption fears after the United States threatened military action in Iraq.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee weaker at 59.56/57 per dollar versus Thursday's close of 59.25/26, as losses in domestic shares and tensions in Iraq aid sentiment for the safe-haven dollar.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 3 bps at 7.77 percent and the one-year rate steady at 8.23 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 8.30/8.35 percent against Thursday's close of 7.00/7.10 percent.

(Complied by Dipika Lalwani)