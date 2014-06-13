STOCKS

-----------------------

India's benchmark BSE index ended down 1.36 percent and the broader NSE index closed 1.41 percent lower, posting their biggest single-day fall in nearly 4-1/2 months as blue-chips such as ICICI Bank fell on risk aversion after crude oil scaled nine-month highs on rising violence in Iraq.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield closed up 5 basis points at 8.60, ending up for the second straight session, as investors feared a potential spike in inflation after global oil prices scaled nine-month highs.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at 59.76/77 per dollar versus Thursday's close of 59.25/26, posting its biggest one-day fall in 4-1/2 months as escalating civil war in Iraq dulled the buoyant risk appetite, with oil importers running in to buy the greenback on fears crude prices could spike further.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended unchanged at 7.80 percent and the one-year rate ended up 2 bps to 8.25 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate ended up at 8.70/8.75 percent against Thursday's close of 7.00/7.10 percent.

