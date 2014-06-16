STOCKS

-----------------------

India's benchmark BSE index down 0.52 percent and the broader NSE index 0.64 percent lower, heading for their second straight day of declines as domestic-oriented stocks fall on profit-taking and tracking weak Asian stocks as crude extended gains and tested nine-month highs on fears the insurgency in Iraq could worsen and affect oil exports.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 3 basis points at 8.63, as concerns grow that the spike in global crude oil prices could potentially push up domestic inflationary pressures.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee weaker at 59.99/60.00 per dollar versus Friday's close of 59.76/77, its lowest in more than a month, as strong demand for the greenback from oil marketing companies weighed after global crude prices surged to nine-month highs on Friday.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate surges 5 bps to 7.85 percent and the one-year rate up 2 bps at 8.27 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate up at 8.95/9.00 percent against Friday's close of 8.70/8.75 percent.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Complied by Dipika Lalwani)