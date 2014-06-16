US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges lower ahead of French election
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
STOCKS
-----------------------
India's benchmark BSE index down 0.52 percent and the broader NSE index 0.64 percent lower, heading for their second straight day of declines as domestic-oriented stocks fall on profit-taking and tracking weak Asian stocks as crude extended gains and tested nine-month highs on fears the insurgency in Iraq could worsen and affect oil exports.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 3 basis points at 8.63, as concerns grow that the spike in global crude oil prices could potentially push up domestic inflationary pressures.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee weaker at 59.99/60.00 per dollar versus Friday's close of 59.76/77, its lowest in more than a month, as strong demand for the greenback from oil marketing companies weighed after global crude prices surged to nine-month highs on Friday.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate surges 5 bps to 7.85 percent and the one-year rate up 2 bps at 8.27 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate up at 8.95/9.00 percent against Friday's close of 8.70/8.75 percent.
---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Complied by Dipika Lalwani)
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Mattel among top drags on Nasdaq after bigger-than-expected loss