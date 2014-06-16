STOCKS

India's benchmark BSE index down 0.35 percent and the broader NSE index is 0.39 percent lower, as rate-sensitive stocks fall on higher-than-expected wholesale inflation data.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 5 basis points at 8.65, after data showed wholesale price-based inflation surged to a five-month high.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee weaker at 60.12/60.13 per dollar versus Friday's close of 59.76/77, hitting its lowest level since May 6 at 60.23, after inflation data.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate surges 6 bps to 7.86 percent, while the one-year rate is up 3 bps at 8.28 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate up at 8.90/8.95 percent against Friday's close of 8.70/8.75 percent.

