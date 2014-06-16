STOCKS

India's benchmark BSE index ended down 0.15 percent and the broader NSE index closed 0.11 percent lower, marking a second straight session of falls, on risk aversion among investors due to tensions in Iraq and Ukraine.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 5 basis points at 8.65, after data showed wholesale price-based inflation climbed more than expected, raising concerns the central bank may not be as forthright in cutting interest rates.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at 60.1550/60.1650 per dollar versus Friday's close of 59.76/77, marking its lowest level in more than a month, as surging crude oil prices threatened to push up domestic inflation pressures and aggravate India's current account deficit.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate closed up 5 basis points at 7.85 percent, while the one-year rate ended 4 bps higher at 8.29 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate ended little-changed at 8.75/8.80 percent against Friday's close of 8.70/8.75 percent.

