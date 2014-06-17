STOCKS

-----------------------

India's benchmark BSE index marginally down 0.07 percent and the broader NSE index slightly lower 0.05 percent on profit-taking in some heavyweights. However, gains in technology stocks keep the fall limited.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 8.62 percent, as some buying seen from state-run banks, traders said. However, caution remains due to the Iraq crisis and rising Brent crude oil prices.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee at 60.33/34 per dollar after falling as low as 60.55. The Reserve Bank of India was spotted selling dollars around 60.49/50 rupee levels through state-owned banks to check the rupee's sharp fall, three traders said.

The rupee had ended at 60.1550/1650 per dollar on Monday.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate steady at 7.85 percent, while the one-year rate up 1 bp at 8.30 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate little changed at 8.70/8.75 percent against Monday's close of 8.75/8.80 percent.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Complied by Dipika Lalwani)