BRIEF-India's S. Chand to raise $34 mln from IPO anchor investors
* Allots 3.26 million equity shares at 670 rupees per share for about 2.19 billion rupees to 15 IPO anchor investors Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal)
STOCKS
India's benchmark BSE index marginally down 0.07 percent and the broader NSE index slightly lower 0.05 percent on profit-taking in some heavyweights. However, gains in technology stocks keep the fall limited.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 8.62 percent, as some buying seen from state-run banks, traders said. However, caution remains due to the Iraq crisis and rising Brent crude oil prices.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee at 60.33/34 per dollar after falling as low as 60.55. The Reserve Bank of India was spotted selling dollars around 60.49/50 rupee levels through state-owned banks to check the rupee's sharp fall, three traders said.
The rupee had ended at 60.1550/1650 per dollar on Monday.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap rate steady at 7.85 percent, while the one-year rate up 1 bp at 8.30 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate little changed at 8.70/8.75 percent against Monday's close of 8.75/8.80 percent.
