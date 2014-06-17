BRIEF-India's S. Chand to raise $34 mln from IPO anchor investors
* Allots 3.26 million equity shares at 670 rupees per share for about 2.19 billion rupees to 15 IPO anchor investors Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal)
STOCKS
-----------------------
India's benchmark BSE index marginally down 0.11 percent and the broader NSE index slightly lower 0.06 percent on profit-taking in some heavyweights such as Housing Development Finance Corp and Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. However, export-oriented stocks such as technology gain for a second straight day keeping the fall in check.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 8.62 percent on strong demand from state-run banks.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee at 60.24/25 per dollar, off its near 2-month high of 60.55, as exporters were spotted selling dollars while the rupee got a boost after the central bank chief said India was well positioned on the external front to deal with shocks.
The rupee had ended at 60.1550/1650 per dollar on Monday.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate gains 1 bp to 7.86 percent, while the one-year rate up 1 bp at 8.30 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate little changed at 8.70/8.75 percent against Monday's close of 8.75/8.80 percent.
---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Complied by Dipika Lalwani)
