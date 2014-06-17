STOCKS

-----------------------

India's benchmark BSE index marginally down 0.11 percent and the broader NSE index slightly lower 0.06 percent on profit-taking in some heavyweights such as Housing Development Finance Corp and Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. However, export-oriented stocks such as technology gain for a second straight day keeping the fall in check.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 8.62 percent on strong demand from state-run banks.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee at 60.24/25 per dollar, off its near 2-month high of 60.55, as exporters were spotted selling dollars while the rupee got a boost after the central bank chief said India was well positioned on the external front to deal with shocks.

The rupee had ended at 60.1550/1650 per dollar on Monday.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate gains 1 bp to 7.86 percent, while the one-year rate up 1 bp at 8.30 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate little changed at 8.70/8.75 percent against Monday's close of 8.75/8.80 percent.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Complied by Dipika Lalwani)