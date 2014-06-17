STOCKS

India's benchmark BSE index ended up 1.31 percent and the broader NSE index closed 1.30 percent higher, snapping two days of falls, buoyed by gains in upstream oil and gas companies on expectations of margin expansion after a surge in international oil prices.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 5 basis points at 8.60 percent, rebounding from session lows, as good buying from state-run banks following a recovery in the rupee helped, while some easing in global crude oil prices also underpinned sentiment.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended stronger at 60.03/04 recovering from a near two-month low after the central bank was spotted selling dollars via state-run banks and its governor assured markets that India was better prepared to deal with external shocks. The rupee ended at 60.1550/1650 per dollar on Monday.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended down 3 bps at 7.82 percent, while the one-year rate 1 bp lower at 8.28 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate ended lower at 8.00/8.05 percent against Monday's close of 8.75/8.80 percent.

(Complied by Dipika Lalwani)