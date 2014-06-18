STOCKS

India's benchmark BSE index up 0.16 percent and the broader NSE index 0.24 percent higher, as foreign investors resume buying. Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 480.2 million rupees on Tuesday, provisional exchange data showed.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points at 8.62 percent, as traders await the outcome of the 140-billion-rupee ($2.35 billion) treasury bills auction later in the day, which includes 80 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills and 60 billion rupees of 182-day t-bills.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee trading at 60.16/17 versus its previous close of 60.03/04, tracking the dollar's strength against most Asian currencies, but further losses seen unlikely as traders expect dollar sales from exporters during the session.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate up 2 bps at 7.84 percent, while the one-year rate 2 bps higher at 8.30 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate higher at 8.25/8.30 percent against Tuesday's close of 8.00/8.05 percent.

