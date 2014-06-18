STOCKS

India's benchmark BSE index down 0.93 percent and the broader NSE index 0.86 percent lower, as blue-chips fall on waning risk appetite due to the Iraq conflict.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 6 basis points at 8.66 percent, after violence in Iraq intensifies, threatening to further push up global crude oil prices.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee trading at 60.36/37 versus its previous close of 60.03/04, tracking weakness in stocks.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate up 5 bps at 7.87 percent, while the one-year rate 4 bps higher at 8.32 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate little changed at 8.00/8.10 percent against Tuesday's close of 8.00/8.05 percent.

(Complied by Dipika Lalwani)