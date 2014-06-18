STOCKS

India's benchmark BSE index ended down 1.1 percent and the broader NSE index 0.96 percent lower, falling for three out of four sessions as blue-chips including oil refiners slumped on concerns about the impact of higher oil prices on inflation and the government's finances.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 7 basis points at 8.67 percent, as the continuing violence in Iraq threatened to push up global crude oil prices and further add to the domestic inflationary pressures.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at 60.39/40 versus its previous close of 60.03/04, as the worsening crisis in Iraq threatened to disrupt oil supplies but recovered from session lows after state-owned banks sold dollars, likely on behalf of the central bank.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

the benchmark five-year swap rate closed up 6 basis points at 7.88 percent while the one-year rate ended 5 basis points higher at 8.33 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate ended lower at 7.00/7.10 percent against Tuesday's close of 8.00/8.05 percent.

