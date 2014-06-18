US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges lower ahead of French election
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
STOCKS
-----------------------
India's benchmark BSE index ended down 1.1 percent and the broader NSE index 0.96 percent lower, falling for three out of four sessions as blue-chips including oil refiners slumped on concerns about the impact of higher oil prices on inflation and the government's finances.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 7 basis points at 8.67 percent, as the continuing violence in Iraq threatened to push up global crude oil prices and further add to the domestic inflationary pressures.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at 60.39/40 versus its previous close of 60.03/04, as the worsening crisis in Iraq threatened to disrupt oil supplies but recovered from session lows after state-owned banks sold dollars, likely on behalf of the central bank.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
the benchmark five-year swap rate closed up 6 basis points at 7.88 percent while the one-year rate ended 5 basis points higher at 8.33 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate ended lower at 7.00/7.10 percent against Tuesday's close of 8.00/8.05 percent.
---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Complied by Dipika Lalwani)
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Mattel among top drags on Nasdaq after bigger-than-expected loss