STOCKS

India's benchmark BSE index up 0.21 percent and the broader NSE index higher 0.09 percent, tracking firm global shares after the U.S. Federal Reserve committed to retaining accommodative monetary policy.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 8.64 percent, tailing U.S. bond yields after the Federal Reserve took a more dovish stance than some had expected at its June meeting.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee stronger at 59.96/97 versus its previous close of 60.39/40, after the Federal Reserve signalled that interest rates will stay low for a while yet.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 3 basis points at 7.85 percent while the one-year rate falls 2 basis points to 8.31 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate higher at 8.00/8.05 percent against Wednesday's close of 7.00/7.10 percent.

