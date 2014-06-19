STOCKS

India's benchmark BSE index down 0.44 percent and the broader NSE index 0.46 percent lower, as India's oil explorers slumped on worries higher gas pricing might be allowed only for incremental output, which dealers said can limit upside for such companies for at least the next two years.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.66 percent, retreating from the session low of 8.63 percent, tracking higher global crude oil prices.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee stronger at 60.03/04 versus its previous close of 60.39/40, after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled that interest rates will stay low for a while yet. However, demand for dollar from oil marketing companies likely to keep rupee pressured.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 basis point at 7.87 percent while the one-year rate falls 4 basis points to 8.29 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate higher at 7.90/7.95 percent against Wednesday's close of 7.00/7.10 percent.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Complied by Dipika Lalwani)