STOCKS

India's benchmark BSE index ended down 0.18 percent and the broader NSE index 0.23 percent lower, as oil stocks such as Oil and Natural Gas Corp slumped on worries that higher gas pricing may be allowed only for incremental output while violence in Iraq continued to weigh.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points at 8.69 percent, as positive sentiment due to a dovish statement from the U.S. Federal Reserve was offset by a rise in global crude oil prices on worries about the Iraq crisis.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended stronger at 60.08/09 versus its previous close of 60.39/40, after the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated interest rates are likely to remain lower for some more time, pushing the dollar sharply lower, but high global crude oil prices checked gains in the local currency.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate closed up 1 bp at 7.89 percent while the one-year rate ended 1 bp lower at 8.32 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate ended higher at 7.90/8.00 percent against Wednesday's close of 7.00/7.10 percent.

