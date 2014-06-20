STOCKS

India's benchmark BSE index higher 0.01 percent and the broader NSE index up 0.02 percent as investors are cautious and reluctant to take big bets on concerns over violence in Iraq, which have sent crude prices higher.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points at 8.71 percent as traders trim bond holdings to make way for debt sale later in the session while high oil prices continue to weigh on sentiment.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee weaker at 60.23/24 versus its previous close of 60.08/09 as continued concerns over Iraq violence led to risk aversion.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate up 3 bps at 7.92 percent while the one-year rate gains 2 bps to 8.34 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent against Thursday's close of 7.90/8.00 percent.

(Complied by Abhishek Vishnoi)