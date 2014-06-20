STOCKS

-----------------------

India's benchmark BSE index down 0.07 percent and the broader NSE index down 0.1 percent as investors are reluctant to take big bets on concerns over violence in Iraq, which have sent crude prices higher.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.70 percent as traders trim bond holdings to make way for supply after debt sale while high oil prices continue to weigh on sentiment.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee weaker at 60.1425/1475 versus its previous close of 60.08/09 as continued concerns over Iraq violence lead to risk aversion.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate up 4 bps at 7.93 percent while the one-year rate gains 2 bps to 8.34 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent against Thursday's close of 7.90/8.00 percent.

(Complied by Neha Dasgupta)