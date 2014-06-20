STOCKS

India's benchmark BSE index ends down 0.38 percent while the broader NSE index closes down 0.39 percent, hitting their lowest close in over two weeks as Mahindra and Mahindra declines on concerns over weak monsoon, while other blue-chips slip on risk aversion.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ends up 3 basis point at 8.72 percent tracking an uptick in global crude oil prices and the weakness in the rupee.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee weaker at 60.1850/1950 versus its previous close of 60.08/09 as continued concerns over Iraq violence lead to risk aversion.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate ends up 5 bps at 7.94 percent while the one-year rate gains 3 bps to 8.35 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate ends at 8.45/8.50 percent against Thursday's close of 7.90/8.00 percent.

(Compiled by Swati Bhat)