STOCKS

India's benchmark BSE index is down 0.20 percent, while the broader NSE index falls 0.29 percent as technology shares and some of consumer staples stocks such as ITC Ltd and Hindustan Unilever decline.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 3 basis point at 8.75 percent, tracking an uptick in the U.S. treasury yields while a rise in U.S. crude oil also dampens sentiment.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee marginally weak at 60.19/1950 versus its Friday's close of 60.1850/1950, tracking the dollar's fall versus most other Asian currencies.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate up 5 bps at 7.99 percent, while the one-year rate gains 2 bps to 8.37 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 8.20/8.25 percent against Friday's close of 8.45/8.50 percent.

(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)