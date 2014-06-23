STOCKS

India's benchmark BSE index is down 0.66 percent and the broader NSE index 0.71 percent lower, led by the country's biggest cigarette manufacturer ITC Ltd on a media report that the government may raise taxes on cigarettes aggressively in the upcoming budget in July, dealers say.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points at 8.74 percent after hitting 8.76 percent earlier in the session, its highest since May 22, as the impact of high crude oil prices threatens to spill over to domestic inflation.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee at 60.17/18, close to its Friday close of 60.1850/1950 and off the session high of 60.05, with demand for the greenback from importers and custodian banks aiding.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate up 5 bps at 7.99 percent, while the one-year rate gains 2 bps to 8.37 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 7.95/8.00 percent against Friday's close of 8.45/8.50 percent.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)