STOCKS
-----------------------
India's benchmark BSE index up 1.08 percent and the broader
NSE index 0.95 percent higher, as blue-chip stocks lead the
gains with ITC Ltd surging on value-buying after falling in the
previous session.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at
8.74 percent, tracking an overnight fall in global crude oil
prices.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee stronger at 60.09/10, versus
Monday's close of 60.20/21, tracking gains in offshore Nifty
futures, but month-end dollar demand for the greenback from
importers is expected to limit any sharper rise.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year rate down 4 bps at 7.98 percent,
while the one-year rate fall 1 bp to 8.37 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate at 8.10/8.15 percent, lower than Monday's
close of 8.20/8.25 percent.
----------------------
Double click on codes in
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)