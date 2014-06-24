STOCKS

India's benchmark BSE index up 1.08 percent and the broader NSE index 0.95 percent higher, as blue-chip stocks lead the gains with ITC Ltd surging on value-buying after falling in the previous session.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 8.74 percent, tracking an overnight fall in global crude oil prices.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee stronger at 60.09/10, versus Monday's close of 60.20/21, tracking gains in offshore Nifty futures, but month-end dollar demand for the greenback from importers is expected to limit any sharper rise.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate down 4 bps at 7.98 percent, while the one-year rate fall 1 bp to 8.37 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 8.10/8.15 percent, lower than Monday's close of 8.20/8.25 percent.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)