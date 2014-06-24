STOCKS

-----------------------

India's benchmark BSE index up 1.22 percent and the broader NSE index 1.03 percent higher, led by bluechips.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 8 basis points at 8.69 percent, tracking a steep fall in global crude prices, assuaging fears of a spillover impact on domestic inflation.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee stronger at 60.11/12, versus Monday's close of 60.20/21, as gains in the domestic share market boost sentiment but month-end dollar demand from importers is expected to limit any sharper rise.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year rate down 6 bps at 7.96 percent, while the one-year rate falls 4 bps to 8.34 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent against Monday's close of 8.20/8.25 percent.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)