STOCKS
-----------------------
India's benchmark BSE index up 1.22 percent and the broader
NSE index 1.03 percent higher, led by bluechips.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 8 basis points at
8.69 percent, tracking a steep fall in global crude prices,
assuaging fears of a spillover impact on domestic inflation.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee stronger at 60.11/12, versus
Monday's close of 60.20/21, as gains in the domestic share
market boost sentiment but month-end dollar demand from
importers is expected to limit any sharper rise.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year rate down 6 bps at 7.96 percent,
while the one-year rate falls 4 bps to 8.34 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent against Monday's
close of 8.20/8.25 percent.
----------------------
Double click on codes in
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)