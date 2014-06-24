STOCKS
India's benchmark BSE index ended up 1.35 percent and the
broader NSE index closed 1.16 percent higher, snapping a
four-day losing streak as blue-chips such as Reliance Industries
gained on continued hopes of reforms while a fall in crude oil
prices also helped.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 5 basis
points at 8.72 percent, as global crude prices cooled and market
drew comfort on fiscal deficit expectation from a media report
that new government may cut budget allocation for its rural job
scheme.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee ended stronger at
60.1325/1425, versus Monday's close of 60.20/21, snapping a
two-session falling streak as gains in the domestic share market
prompted good dollar selling by custodian banks, but month-end
demand from importers limited a further rise.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year rate ended down 5 bps at 7.97
percent, while the one-year rate closed 1 bp lower to 8.37
percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate at ended little changed at 8.20/8.30
percent against Monday's close of 8.20/8.25 percent.
