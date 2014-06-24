STOCKS

-----------------------

India's benchmark BSE index ended up 1.35 percent and the broader NSE index closed 1.16 percent higher, snapping a four-day losing streak as blue-chips such as Reliance Industries gained on continued hopes of reforms while a fall in crude oil prices also helped.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 5 basis points at 8.72 percent, as global crude prices cooled and market drew comfort on fiscal deficit expectation from a media report that new government may cut budget allocation for its rural job scheme.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee ended stronger at 60.1325/1425, versus Monday's close of 60.20/21, snapping a two-session falling streak as gains in the domestic share market prompted good dollar selling by custodian banks, but month-end demand from importers limited a further rise.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year rate ended down 5 bps at 7.97 percent, while the one-year rate closed 1 bp lower to 8.37 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate at ended little changed at 8.20/8.30 percent against Monday's close of 8.20/8.25 percent.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)