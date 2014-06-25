STOCKS

India's benchmark BSE index and the broader NSE index trading flat as caution ahead of June derivatives expiry on Thursday and Iraq concerns offset buying by foreign investors.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.73 percent, tracking a rise in crude oil prices and an uptick in U.S. yields.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee trading weaker at 60.32/33, versus Tuesday's close of 60.1325/1425, with the dollar gaining against most other Asian currencies as the violence in Iraq continues to raise fears of a further increase in global crude oil prices.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate up 2 bps at 7.99 percent, while the one-year rate is steady at 8.37 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate little changed at 8.15/8.20 percent against Tuesday's close of 8.20/8.30 percent.

(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)