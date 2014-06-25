STOCKS

India's benchmark BSE index marginally down 0.05 percent and the broader NSE index falls 0.04 percent, as caution ahead of June derivatives expiry on Thursday and Iraq concerns offset buying by foreign investors.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 8.69 percent, on short-covering after it rose as much as 3 bps earlier to 8.75 percent tracking higher oil prices.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee trading weaker at 60.21/22, versus Tuesday's close of 60.1325/1425, tracking the dollar's gains against other Asian currencies, with weakness in the domestic share market also hurting sentiment.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate down 2 bps at 7.95 percent, while the one-year rate falls 1 bp to 8.36 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 8.25/8.30 percent against Tuesday's close of 8.20/8.30 percent.

(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)