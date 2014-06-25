STOCKS

-----------------------

India's benchmark BSE index ended down 0.22 percent and the broader NSE index closed 0.14 percent lower, with blue-chips such as Reliance Industries Ltd taking a hit on caution ahead of expiry of June derivatives on Thursday and fears of more violence in Iraq prompted investors to pare positions.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.70 percent, tracking a fall in global crude oil prices and continued short-covering by traders after recent losses.

RUPEE

--------------

The Indian rupee hit a one-week low, weighed down by losses in other Asian currencies and shares but good dollar inflows for a share sale helped the unit recover to end marginally higher on the day.

The partially convertible rupee ended at 60.1250/1350, versus Tuesday's close of 60.1325/1425.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year rate closed down 3 bps at 7.94 percent, while the one-year rate ended unchanged at 8.37 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate ended at 8.00/8.10 percent against Tuesday's close of 8.20/8.30 percent.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)