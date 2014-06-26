STOCKS

-----------------------

India's benchmark BSE index is down 0.59 percent and the broader NSE index falls 0.56 percent, as oil and gas explores slumped after the government deferred a decision to hike prices of locally produced gas.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.69 percent, in the absence of any fresh triggers from Iraq turmoil with softer Brent oil price helping the mood.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee trading weak at 60.17/18, versus Wednesday's close of 60.1250/1350, tracking weakness in the equity market.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year rate down 1 bp at 7.93 percent, while the one-year rate unchanged at 8.37 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate higher at 8.25/8.30 percent against Wednesday's close of 8.00/8.10 percent.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)