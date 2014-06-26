GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks climb, euro surrenders gains as French election jitters return
India's benchmark BSE index is down 0.59 percent and the broader NSE index falls 0.56 percent, as oil and gas explores slumped after the government deferred a decision to hike prices of locally produced gas.
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.69 percent, in the absence of any fresh triggers from Iraq turmoil with softer Brent oil price helping the mood.
The partially convertible rupee trading weak at 60.17/18, versus Wednesday's close of 60.1250/1350, tracking weakness in the equity market.
The benchmark five-year rate down 1 bp at 7.93 percent, while the one-year rate unchanged at 8.37 percent.
India's cash rate higher at 8.25/8.30 percent against Wednesday's close of 8.00/8.10 percent.
