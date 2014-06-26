STOCKS

India's benchmark BSE index is down 0.62 percent and the broader NSE index falls 0.57 percent, as cautious prevails ahead of the monthly derivatives contracts expiry on Thursday.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.70 percent, and is expected to remain in a tight band as investors hold off from large bond holdings before Friday's debt sale.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee trading little changed at 60.14/15, versus Wednesday's close of 60.1250/1350, moving in a narrow band, tracking equities amid month-end importer dollar demand.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate down 1 bp at 7.93 percent, while the one-year rate fall 1 bp at 8.36 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate higher at 8.25/8.30 percent against Wednesday's close of 8.00/8.10 percent.

