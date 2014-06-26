STOCKS

-----------------------

India's benchmark BSE index ended down 0.99 percent and the broader NSE index closed 1 percent lower, with sharp falls in oil explorers such as Reliance Industries and Oil and Natural Gas Corp after the government deferred a decision to hike prices of locally produced gas, while the expiry of monthly derivatives contracts also weighed on sentiment.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 3 basis points at 8.73 percent, as investors trimmed bond holdings to make way for the 150-billion-rupee debt sale on Friday, which includes 70 billion rupees of the 10-year benchmark bonds.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee ended at 60.14/15 per dollar, versus Wednesday's close of 60.1250/1350, dragged down by month-end importer dollar demand and lower stocks while uncertainty over Iraq turmoil kept traders cautious.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year rate closed unchanged at 7.94 percent, while the one-year rate ended up 1 basis point at 8.38 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate ended lower at 7.00/7.10 percent against Wednesday's close of 8.00/8.10 percent.

