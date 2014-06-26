China Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 7.2 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 11.3 pct
STOCKS
-----------------------
India's benchmark BSE index ended down 0.99 percent and the broader NSE index closed 1 percent lower, with sharp falls in oil explorers such as Reliance Industries and Oil and Natural Gas Corp after the government deferred a decision to hike prices of locally produced gas, while the expiry of monthly derivatives contracts also weighed on sentiment.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 3 basis points at 8.73 percent, as investors trimmed bond holdings to make way for the 150-billion-rupee debt sale on Friday, which includes 70 billion rupees of the 10-year benchmark bonds.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee ended at 60.14/15 per dollar, versus Wednesday's close of 60.1250/1350, dragged down by month-end importer dollar demand and lower stocks while uncertainty over Iraq turmoil kept traders cautious.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year rate closed unchanged at 7.94 percent, while the one-year rate ended up 1 basis point at 8.38 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate ended lower at 7.00/7.10 percent against Wednesday's close of 8.00/8.10 percent.
---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 7.2 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 11.3 pct
* Dow up 0.85 pct, S&P 500 up 0.76 pct, Nasdaq up 0.92 pct (Updates to market close)