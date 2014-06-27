STOCKS

-----------------------

India's benchmark BSE index up 0.26 percent and the broader NSE index 0.27 percent higher, with gains led by value-buying in blue-chip stocks such as Oil and Natural Gas Corp which had fallen sharply in the previous session. ONGC gains 1.2 percent after falling 5.8 percent on Thursday.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.74 percent, ahead of the 150 billion rupee debt sale due later in the day.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee trading little changed at 60.13/1350 per dollar, versus Thursday's close of 60.14/15, tracking the dollar's losses versus most other Asian currencies and majors with the domestic sharemarket being watched for further clues.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year rate falls by 1 basis point at 7.93 percent, while the one-year rate down 1 basis point at 8.37 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate higher at 8.50/8.55 percent against Thursday's close of 7.00/7.10 percent.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)