STOCKS

India's benchmark BSE index is up 0.07 percent and the broader NSE index 0.11 percent higher, as technology stocks lead the gains after better-than-expected rise in quarterly revenue by Accenture Plc sparks hopes of a robust demand environment, dealers say. However, caution remains as foreign investors were on sell side on Thursday.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.72 percent, tracking fall in crude oil prices. Traders awaits results of the 150-billion-rupee debt sale due later in the day.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee trading marginally stronger at 60.11/12 per dollar, versus Thursday's close of 60.14/15, tracking domestic shares. However, month-end dollar demand limiting further gains.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate falls by 4 basis points to 7.90 percent, while the one-year rate is down 2 basis points at 8.36 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate higher at 8.55/8.60 percent against Thursday's close of 7.00/7.10 percent, as demand for funds is higher on account of reporting Friday.

(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)