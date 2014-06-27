STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.15 percent and the broader NSE index closed 0.21 percent up, as defensive stocks such as Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Ranbaxy Laboratories jumped on the U.S. regulator's approval for a key drug while IT stocks gained after rival Accenture reported robust quarterly revenue growth.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 2 basis points at 8.75 percent, as cautious investors cut large bond holdings due to uncertainty around the new government's budget and inflation concerns weighed on sentiment.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended at 60.0850/0950 per dollar, versus Thursday's close of 60.14/15, snapping a four-day falling streak while also gaining slightly on the day as continued foreign fund inflows into debt and equity markets helped offset demand for the greenback from importers.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate falls by 3 basis points to 7.91 percent, while the one-year rate is down 1 basis point at 8.37 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate ended higher at 8.70/8.80 percent against Thursday's close of 7.00/7.10 percent, as demand for funds was higher on account of reporting Friday.

