STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index up 1.07 percent and the broader NSE index 1.06 percent up as blue-chips gain, tracking firm Asian shares. Hopes of reforms in the upcoming budget also help.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.73 percent, tracking a fall in global crude oil prices.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee trading stronger at 60.04/05 per dollar, versus Friday's close of 60.0850/0950, tracking the dollar's losses versus most other Asian currencies with traders now focussing on the domestic share market for cues on foreign fund flows.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate steady at 7.91 percent, while the one-year rate is down 1 basis point at 8.36 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate higher at 9.00/9.05 percent against Friday's close of 8.70/8.80 percent.

(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)