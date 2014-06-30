STOCKS
The benchmark BSE index up 1.17 percent and the broader NSE
index 1.25 percent higher as traders cite some window-dressing
buying, or buying of relative outperformers on the last day of
the month and the quarter.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at
8.72 percent, tracking a fall in global crude oil prices with
some quarter-end buying also aiding prices.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee at 60.05/06 per dollar,
versus Friday's close of 60.0850/0950, tracking gains in
domestic shares. However, nationalised banks' buying of dollars
around 60 levels on behalf of the Reserve Bank of India limits
the surge.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year rate down 2 basis points at 7.89
percent, while the one-year rate falls 1 basis point to 8.36
percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate at 9.20/9.25 percent against Friday's
close of 8.70/8.80 percent as banks refrain from lending on
quarter-end.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)