STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index up 1.17 percent and the broader NSE index 1.25 percent higher as traders cite some window-dressing buying, or buying of relative outperformers on the last day of the month and the quarter.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 8.72 percent, tracking a fall in global crude oil prices with some quarter-end buying also aiding prices.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee at 60.05/06 per dollar, versus Friday's close of 60.0850/0950, tracking gains in domestic shares. However, nationalised banks' buying of dollars around 60 levels on behalf of the Reserve Bank of India limits the surge.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year rate down 2 basis points at 7.89 percent, while the one-year rate falls 1 basis point to 8.36 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate at 9.20/9.25 percent against Friday's close of 8.70/8.80 percent as banks refrain from lending on quarter-end.

(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)