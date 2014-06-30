STOCKS
The benchmark BSE index ended up 1.25 percent and the
broader NSE index closed 1.37 percent higher, as investors
bought shares in recent outperformers such as State Bank of
India, allowing the broader index to post its best quarterly
gain since July-September 2009.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 1 basis
point at 8.74 percent, as the violence in Iraq has threatened to
push up global crude oil prices and lead to spike in domestic
inflation.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee ended at 60.17/18 per
dollar, versus Friday's close of 60.0850/0950, posting its first
quarterly fall in three, as suspected intervention by the
central bank continues to prevent the currency from gaining much
above 60 to the dollar.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
the benchmark 5-year swap rate closed down 2 basis points at
7.89 percent while the 1-year rate ended 1 bp lower at 8.36
percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate ended little changed at 8.70/8.75 percent
against Friday's close of 8.70/8.80 percent, after rising its
highest in three-months earlier in the day as banks refrain from
lending on quarter-end.
