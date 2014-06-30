STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended up 1.25 percent and the broader NSE index closed 1.37 percent higher, as investors bought shares in recent outperformers such as State Bank of India, allowing the broader index to post its best quarterly gain since July-September 2009.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 1 basis point at 8.74 percent, as the violence in Iraq has threatened to push up global crude oil prices and lead to spike in domestic inflation.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended at 60.17/18 per dollar, versus Friday's close of 60.0850/0950, posting its first quarterly fall in three, as suspected intervention by the central bank continues to prevent the currency from gaining much above 60 to the dollar.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

the benchmark 5-year swap rate closed down 2 basis points at 7.89 percent while the 1-year rate ended 1 bp lower at 8.36 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate ended little changed at 8.70/8.75 percent against Friday's close of 8.70/8.80 percent, after rising its highest in three-months earlier in the day as banks refrain from lending on quarter-end.

