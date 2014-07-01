STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index up 0.41 percent and the broader NSE index 0.34 percent higher, after heavy buying by foreign institutional investors in the previous session. A hike in fuel prices also helps.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.72 percent, on value-buying ahead of the budget on July 10.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee is largely steady and expected to trade in a range ahead of the budget on July 10. The dollar's losses versus other Asian currencies limit the fall in the rupee. The local currency had closed at 60.17/18 on Monday.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 3 basis points at 7.86 percent while the one-year rate 2 bps lower at 8.34 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate steady at 8.70/8.75 percent.

(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)