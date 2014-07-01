STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index up 0.43 percent and the broader NSE index 0.32 percent higher, led by gains in Hindalco Industries Ltd and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.73 percent, on value-buying ahead of the budget on July 10.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee stronger at 60.11/12 versus its previous close of 60.17/18 on foreign inflows and the absence of any central bank intervention so far.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 3 basis points at 7.86 percent while the one-year rate 2 bps lower at 8.34 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate lower at 8.10/8.20 percent against Monday's close of 8.70/8.75 percent.

