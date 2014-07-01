STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.4 percent and the broader NSE index closed 0.31 percent higher, approaching a record high hit last month, as automakers such as Maruti Suzuki India surged after stronger monthly sales, while foreign buying also underpinned sentiment.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended steady at 8.74 percent, as sporadic value-buying which sent yields lower was offset by caution ahead of the upcoming federal budget due to be presented on July 10.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended stronger at 60.07/08 versus its previous close of 60.17/18, tracking stronger domestic shares after foreign investors made their biggest single-day purchase of local stocks in nearly three weeks, while the absence of any central bank intervention also helped.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark 5-year swap rate closed down 2 basis points at 7.87 percent, while the 1-year rate ended 1 bp lower at 8.35 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate ended lower at 8.00/8.05 percent against Monday's close of 8.70/8.75 percent.

