STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index up 0.85 percent after hitting a record high as Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's comments stoke budget optimism. The broader NSE index 0.82 percent higher, approaching its record high hit on June 11.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 4 basis points at 8.70 percent, after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley warned on Tuesday against "economic populism," sparking hope for tough fiscal consolidation measures in the annual budget to be unveiled on July 10.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee stronger at 60.03/04 versus its previous close of 60.07/08, as custodian banks sell dollars and strength in domestic shares helps.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 basis point at 7.86 percent, while the one-year rate steady at 8.35 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate higher at 8.50/8.55 percent against Tuesday's close of 8.00/8.05 percent.

